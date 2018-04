Another New Hasbro Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toy Listed On Amazon

An unnamed new toy linked to the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie line has popped up on Amazon UK . Judging by the description, the toy is a Remote Controlled figure which can interact with the user. Even though it may sound as though it’s another listing for DJ Bumblebee, the new Hasbro product code suggests that it’s a new toy, previously unheard of. Transformers E1748 Figurine Product Description: “Make your own robot Transformers and bring home your own robot transformers. This interactive electronic toy brings to life one of the memorable characters of Bumblebee with motor movements, sounds, phrases and » Continue Reading. The post Another New Hasbro Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toy Listed On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM