Third party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account
, have shared images of a new update of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime. This is a colored test shot from the actual molds without spray paintings, imprints or chrome plating. We have an extensive gallery showing: Core robot in his 2 configurations: toy-inspired (wheels on the sides) or slimmer waist (without wheels on the sides). Drones vehicle and arm/leg modes. Combined mode in 4 original combination plus extra combos. Good range of poseability in any combination. Alt mode with trailer. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then join to » Continue Reading.
