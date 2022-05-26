Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:11 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,344
Fans Hobby MB-18 Energy Commander (Energon Optimus Prime) Colored Test Shot


Third party company*Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook account, have shared images of a new update of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime. This is a colored test shot from the actual molds without spray paintings, imprints or chrome plating. We have an extensive gallery showing: Core robot in his 2 configurations: toy-inspired (wheels on the sides) or slimmer waist (without wheels on the sides). Drones vehicle and arm/leg modes. Combined mode in 4 original combination plus extra combos. Good range of poseability in any combination. Alt mode with trailer. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then join to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-18 Energy Commander (Energon Optimus Prime) Colored Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



