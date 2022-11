GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,255

Shattered Glass Slicer and Exo-Suit Review



https://youtu.be/VKP6tdkCCdM While Wheeljack is m'boi, I was super stoked for Shattered Glass Slicer (and Exo-suit). Then the plot thickened with an SG Decepticon logo. While a mirror of each other the name game is more complex. It seems that they are two distinct characters. Also, I think these mold uses might be the best of these yet.