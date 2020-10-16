|
Takara Tomy Earthrise Thrust And Runabout Production Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded new production sample images of the new*Earthrise Thrust And Runabout*and announcing the release of these figures for the Japanese market. Both figures were revealed today as Target exclusives
in the US. Takara Tomy tweeted that pre-orders for these new figures will be open next month. There’s no concrete information if they will be regular retail item or Takara Tomy Mall exclusives. See the mirrored images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy Earthrise Thrust And Runabout Production Sample Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca