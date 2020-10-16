|
Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Hot Rod, Kup, Blurr, Grimlock, Jazz & Scourge Production
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have just shared production sample images of the new*Studio Series 86 Hot Rod, Kup, Blurr, Grimlock, Jazz & Scourge. These new toys were just officially revealed today
*for the US market, and now Takara Tomy have just confirmed that they pre-orders for the Japanese market will be available next month. We have great images of* the figures together that let us see how the scale works between them. We are sure many fans will be pleased with the result. Check the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
