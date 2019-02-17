|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Hernandez Cover Art Introduces Rubble
The TFW2005 members duo of B u m b l e b e e and BombSquad discovered that IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz continues
*to provide solid intel about future releases, this time by way of introducing a character featured on cover #1 – B of the new series with credits to Brian Ruckley (w) Angel Hernandez & Ron Joseph (a) Angel Hernandez (c): Say hello to #Rubble the newest Transformer! #Transformers See the artwork attached to this post and then chat away on the 2005 boards!
