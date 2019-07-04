|
Jim Sorenson to attend TFNation 2019
TFNation have announced another guest for their 2019 convention. Joining the guest lineup at TFNation 2019 will be*Jim Sorenson
! If you are a fan of Transformers Animated, youll know of Jim for his work on the Allspark Almanacs the definitive companion pieces to the show. Hes also worked on the Ark books which collect the animation models from the Generation 1 cartoons, as well as the Transformers Prime artbook the Art of Prime and the Transformers Legacy transformers packaging art collection. Jim is also currently hard at work on Transformers: A Visual History, which will encompass the whole » Continue Reading.
The post Jim Sorenson to attend TFNation 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.