Jim Sorenson to attend TFNation 2019

TFNation have announced another guest for their 2019 convention. Joining the guest lineup at TFNation 2019 will be* Jim Sorenson ! If you are a fan of Transformers Animated, you'll know of Jim for his work on the Allspark Almanacs – the definitive companion pieces to the show. He's also worked on the Ark books which collect the animation models from the Generation 1 cartoons, as well as the Transformers Prime artbook the Art of Prime and the Transformers Legacy transformers packaging art collection. Jim is also currently hard at work on Transformers: A Visual History, which will encompass the whole