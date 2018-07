Yesterday, 11:05 PM #1 Chadgao Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 64 Want List 2018



DOTM cyberverse commander class Guzzle



DOTM Leadfoot and Ironhide (contains Legion Leadfoot and Commander Ironhide) Or separate



Legion Class Barricade

Legion Class Crankcase

Legion Class Autobot Topspin

Legion Class Crowbar

Legion Class Flak

Legion Class Ratchet

Legion Class Starscream



AOE Evasion Prime head part (if you have a broken one)



My sell list:

