Images From Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Event In Brazil



Hasbro and Paramount hosted a special event for their upcoming Travis Knight movie Transformers: Bumblebee in Brazil, last week. Lucky attendees were treated with exclusive footage from the movie and their first look at the toyline as well as other licensed material. Attendees also received new items from Hasbro’s line up of toys as gifts. Flávio Ribeiro (general manager, Hasbro Brazil), Carolina Costa (brand manager, Hasbro Brazil), Victor Fonseca (licensing director, Hasbro Brazil), Rafael Monteiro (promotions manager, Paramount Brazil), Luciana Falcão (marketing director, Paramount Brazil) and Cesar Silva (CEO, Paramount Brazil) conducted the special presentation along with employees from both



