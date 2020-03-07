|
Super 7 Transformers ReAction Figures Out At UK Retail
Via a post in*Transformers UK (TFUK)
*we can rerport that the new*Super 7 Transformers ReAction Figures are out at UK Retail. The retro-style 3.75-inch ReAction Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Soundwave, Starscream and Megatron were spotted at Forbidden Planet in London for*£17.99 each ($22.50 approximately). Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
