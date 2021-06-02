|
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Earth Mode Red Alert Product Number & Information
Courtesy of our very won Jtprime17 we can share for you some interesting news about an upcoming Kingdom release:*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Earth Mode Red Alert. While we still don’t have any images yet, you can read on for the product number, the too obvious placeholder name, release date and more: Tra Gen WFC K deluxe Red White Emergency Lamborghini Product Number: F1625 Release: August 2021 Walgreens Exclusive in the U.S. Solid cases of 8 We may bet this figure will be a redeco/retool of the recently revealed Earth Mode Sideswipe. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions » Continue Reading.
