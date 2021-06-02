Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,597
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Earth Mode Red Alert Product Number & Information


Courtesy of our very won Jtprime17 we can share for you some interesting news about an upcoming Kingdom release:*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Earth Mode Red Alert. While we still don’t have any images yet, you can read on for the product number, the too obvious placeholder name, release date and more: Tra Gen WFC K deluxe Red White Emergency Lamborghini Product Number: F1625 Release: August 2021 Walgreens Exclusive in the U.S. Solid cases of 8 We may bet this figure will be a redeco/retool of the recently revealed Earth Mode Sideswipe. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Earth Mode Red Alert Product Number & Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



