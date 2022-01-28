Hot on the heels of our first US sighting of Beast Wars Scorponok Reissue
now we can confirm that*Beast Wars Vintage Reissue Tigatron & Studio Series Wave 1 Core Class*have been found at US retail. Twitter user*@PopCultureJunk2
*shared images of a Walmart store in Texas where we can spot Beast Wars Tigatron reissue and the new Studio Series Core Shockwave. It also seems that Core Ravage is just behind Shockwave’s boxes. Once again, happy hunting!
