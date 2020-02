Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,215

Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found At TJ Maxx



2005 Boards member Music is giving us the heads up of some new and sweet*Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found at TJ Maxx.



The post







2005 Boards member Music is giving us the heads up of some new and sweet Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found at TJ Maxx. Tubalubs88 on Reddit spotted a pack of Transformers-flavored chocolate chip cookies at TJ Maxx for $2.99. The packaging features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Evergreeen art. A good chance to try some Transformers flavor at any time of the day.





