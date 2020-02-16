|
Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found At TJ Maxx
2005 Boards member Music is giving us the heads up of some new and sweet*Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found at TJ Maxx. Tubalubs88 on Reddit
*spotted a pack of Transformers-flavored chocolate chip cookies at TJ Maxx for $2.99. The packaging features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Evergreeen art. A good chance to try some Transformers flavor at any time of the day.  
