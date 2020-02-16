Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found At TJ Maxx


2005 Boards member Music is giving us the heads up of some new and sweet*Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found at TJ Maxx. Tubalubs88 on Reddit*spotted a pack of Transformers-flavored chocolate chip cookies at TJ Maxx for $2.99. The packaging features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Evergreeen art. A good chance to try some Transformers flavor at any time of the day. &#160;

The post Transformers Chocolate Chip Cookies Found At TJ Maxx appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
