TFNation 2020: Ed Pirrie Limited Edition Optimus Prime Print Signed By Peter Cullen
More convention exclusive artwork news for you, this time from TFNation
2020 as we approach Ticket Release Day
on February 15th: Our resident artist Ed Pirrie
has put together a limited edition piece of A4 ( 8.3″ x 11.7″ ) art highlighting our guest’s career and his multiple Optimus Prime incarnations! They will all be Pre-Signed by Peter Cullen himself, along with a TFNation certificate of authenticity to show off to anyone who challenges that claim. Each piece will be a separate purchase of £50, no matter your type of ticket, and available to pre-order » Continue Reading.
