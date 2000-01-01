Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robimus
Generations Select Rotorstorm Released in Canada
Thanks to a heads up from Cybertron.ca member llfalcon we now know that the Generations Select Rotorstorm has been released in Canada at EB Games.

This sighting was from an EB in Manitoba, but there are online reports from other provinces as well.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Mishap
He's been out a little while now. I got the call and picked mine up a week ago. EB in Dundas, ON.

(Edit: I see that I got the call on the 1st, which I wan't expecting at all. The EB staff were just as surprised that they got it in when they did. I couldn't even get there for a couple days.)
