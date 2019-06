Pascal Iron Pasc Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 17,078

G1 Deathsaurus/Deszaras KO













Very rare G1 Deathsaurus/Deszaras KO that retains all the accessories and functionalities of the original. Pretty good quality. Only issue is that one of the lion's wings cracked at the hinge, so now it's permanently folded out, but you can still fit it in the chest compartment or use it as weapon, it's just that the wings won't be folded up in gun mode. Asking 260 cad plus shipping. __________________

