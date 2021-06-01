|
Cyber Factory CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Color Prototype
New Third Party company*Cyber Factory*have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their*CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream). We have a very nice movie accurate rendition of Starscream as he was seen briefly during the Cybertron battle in the Bumblebee movie. As you should expect, he transforms into a Cybertronian jet. Images reveal a very detailed and poseable mold. Weapons, 2 interchangeable heads and a display base are included with this release. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump, and then share your impressions on this new mold on the » Continue Reading.
