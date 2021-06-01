Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cyber Factory CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Color Prototype


New Third Party company*Cyber Factory*have shared, via their Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their*CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream). We have a very nice movie accurate rendition of Starscream as he was seen briefly during the Cybertron battle in the Bumblebee movie. As you should expect, he transforms into a Cybertronian jet. Images reveal a very detailed and poseable mold. Weapons, 2 interchangeable heads and a display base are included with this release. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump, and then share your impressions on this new mold on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cyber Factory CF-01 Star Storm (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



