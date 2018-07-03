|
Transformers Encore Unicron Micron Combine Color Version Stock Images
Thanks to a new listing on Amazon.jp
*and TFND
*on Facebook , we have new information and stock images of the*Transformers Encore Unicron Micron Combine Color Version. This is a very nice surprise for the Encore line.* Early in July we had information on the Encore Unicron
*release in December, 2018. The title “Micron Combine Color” gave us* a hint of the possible deco of this release. Rather than using the original G1 colors (or the Energon black deco), fans pointed out that this title may refer to the Green Unicron (or “Unicron of Light”) based » Continue Reading.
