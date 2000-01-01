zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,327

RODIMUS PRIME - KINGDOM COMMANDER MINT in BOX $120 (Below Retail) + Bonus Hi Guys,

Picked up the new WFC Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus. MINT IN BOX. $120 (Below retail cost - Retail is $124.99 + tax = $141.25 and that is if you can even find one). Plus you get the hot rod/rodimus prime kreo fig.



You all know what this looks like lol.



I did originally grab him for cheaper but then hasbro cancelled my order and never called me.



Figure is mint in box, never removed from package (stuck in his plastic prison with all original twist ties).



I opened the box just to make sure all the contents were there (based on the horror stories we've seen of people swapping figures, or hasbro just forgetting to include stuff).



He's gorgeous, just not needed for me right now.



Pickup at the Tim Hortons at the Argentia Toys R US plaza this weekend.



thanks for looking

~till all are one

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks __________________ Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 12:21 PM .