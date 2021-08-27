|
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In Taiwan
While the HasLab Victory Saber campaing has finally revealed our first color renders
and it is already over 9000 backers, more official international pre-orders have gone live. The official Hasbro Taiwan Shopee
account is taking pre-orders for HasLab Victory Saber for $5999 Taiwan Dollars ($216.20 approximately) with an expected shipping date in the last quarter of 2022. Pre-orders will be open only until October 6th at 12:00. Taiwan follows*France, Australia
,*New Zealand
,*Mexico
, Spain
, Ireland
and Germany
international Haslab Victory Saber Pre-orders over the globe. If you live in the US, Canada or the » Continue Reading.
