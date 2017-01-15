Hasbro is set to be present at this year’s*Independent Toy And Gift Show
(UK) with their product lines for 2017. This is the first official appearance of the company in UK, following their decision to decline participation
at UK Toy Fair for the year. On previous years (pictured), Hasbro brought with them their upcoming toys for the UK Market including Transformers, My Little Pony and Nerf. We expect them to do the same at this year’s show as well. Hasbro is*rumored to feature the biggest stall on the show floor. Licensed Merchandise manufacturers of various Hasbro products will » Continue Reading.
