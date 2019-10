The 12th Prime Lost count, long time ago Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Peterborough Posts: 1,998

Re: 2006 Toys R Us Reissue Soundwave C/W Lazerbeak - Ravage Quote: Pgianos Originally Posted by Go by eBay sold prices.. bro you won't get more than 40 Canadian guaranteed



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...gAAOSwAS5dHo0D



I think thereís something in there about it being only the box? Hell, if I can get $40 for a box then Iíve got some selling to do!



This is the next lowest with the actual figures,



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Hasbro-Trans...kAAOSwGB1dTQwm



At the end of all the eBay math it looks to come in around $85 shipped, with import charges of course as there are no sold Canadian listings on eBay at the moment.



Current lowest CDN buy it now right here:



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...kAAOSw7wddJ2fa



