Siege Omega Supreme Released at Canadian Retail Siege Omega Supreme has been released in Canada.



It's priced at $249.99 at Toys R Us stores.



Thanks to multiple members of Cybertron.ca we can report that the highly anticipated Siege Omega Supreme has been released in Canada. It's priced at $249.99 at Toys R Us stores. Have you found this beast in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





