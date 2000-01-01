Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:19 PM   #1
Fear or Courage
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 280
Fear or Courage will be at the Ontario Collector's Con, here's what he's bringing.
I'll be attending Ontario Collector's Con 2019, and will be sharing a table with a few other people. Everything here will be at the table, and right now this thread is for reserving stuff pre-con. Prices are still negotiable, shoot me an offer, I'm willing to compromise to move things. Whatever isn’t sold at the con will still be available after.

I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything’s been, of course, kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. IMPORTANT: ALL figures with stickers have them APPLIED, unless otherwise noted. Also, all figures post-Unicron-Trilogy likely have instructions if you like, I’ll just need to dig them out to confirm. Finally, anything with significant production flaws or damage has them noted in good faith, and I’ll give everything a double-checking again before selling it


Beast Wars (Note: These are in pretty good shape, but are from childhood, so they all have minor paint wear/slightly dinged chrome. Nothing too bad, though, and I'll take photos if requested):
Ramulus $20
TM2 Cybershark $30
TM2 Megatron $65
Transmetals Tarantulas and Waspinator (Tarantulas is missing his weapon and one of his legs, Waspinator is missing one of his wings) $10 for both
Transmetal Optimus Primal (no accessories) $20
Transmetal Razorclaw $10
Optimus Minor (missing whip) $5
Tigerhawk $50

Beast Machines:
Megatron $40
Mega Cheetor (minor chrome wear) $20
McDonalds Rattrap $10
Deluxe Thrust $20
Mega Rattrap $30
Obsidian $10
Mirage $10
Deluxe Jetstorm $20
Triceradon $15

Robots in Disguise 2001:
Sideways and Axer: Loose, electronics not working (probably needs batteries), Axer is missing his kickstand, $20 for pair.
Junker Prowl (One door broken off, chest chrome chipped, missile split, all accessories and door itself present) $2
Tow Line vs. Skyfire: Skyfire is missing his gun, otherwise complete, $20
Skid-Z vs. Wind Sheer, $30
Storm Jet $20
X-Brawn $30
Super X-Brawn $30
Prowl $30
Megatron (minor chrome wear) $50
Predacon Trio (minor chrome wear) $45
Super Optimus Prime (missing one tire, another is split, chrome wear on chest) $40
Super Ultra Magnus (split tire, missing missiles) $40

Armada:
Megatron (complete, electronics work) $40
Thundercracker (missing minicon) $20

Universe 2.0:
Prowl $15

Revenge of the Fallen:
Legends Devastator Set: $40

Hunt for the Decepticons:
Voyager Battle Blades Optimus Prime $30

Reveal the Shield:
Deluxe (laser) Optimus $20
Solar Storm Grappel $30

Generations 1.0:
Scourge $15

Dark of the Moon:
Dinobots Lot (Catilla, Dualor, Rav, Triceradon). $10 for lot
Revoltech Optimus Prime action figure, Mint in Box, $60
Deluxe Starscream, $15

Non-TF:
Figma Skyward Sword Link, Mint in Box, one of his left hands is broken at the wrist tab, but could be glued together. $50
Starlord (first short-jacket release) $20
Bionicle Matorans Dalu and Velika $30 for pair
Digimon Digivolving Birdramon/Garudamon (has paint wear) $25
Digimon Digivolving Gargomon/Rapidmon $25
