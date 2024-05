Sunburst Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Province of Quebec Posts: 52

Missing manufacturer's stamp I recently acquired a copy of Blackout/Spaceshot micromasters and was surprised to see that the manufacturer's stamp (e.g. Hasbro 1989) is nowhere to be found on both figures. Since, to my knowledge, it's always found on transformers, it got me thinking about whether or not my copy is a KO (can someone check for that stamp on his copy?) If the legit figures are indeed missing the stamp, are there other examples of stampless figures?