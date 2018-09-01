|
Toyworld TW-FS03 (The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee) Prototype
Direct from Shangai Comic-Con we have a nice surprise from 3P Toyworld. Their*TW-FS03 (The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee) Prototype was on display at the show. This is our first rendition of the The Last Knight World War II Bumblebee who transforms into an old German WWI Mercedes-Benz car. This release follows their*TW-FS01 The Last Knight WWI Bulldog
which was also on display.Still no news on TW-FS02 which was supposed to be a Biplane Starscream. To make things more interesting, these toys are planned to be scaled with the popular Studio Series line. Bulldog was a Voyager class approximately as » Continue Reading.
The post Toyworld TW-FS03 (The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee) Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.