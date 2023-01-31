TFcon is very pleased to welcome Jessica DiGiovanni the voices of Windblade and Cosmos in Transformers Cyberverse and Arcee in War For Cybertron as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
Jessica will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time.
.
