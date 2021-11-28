Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Applies For A Brand New Anti-Theft, Anti-Tamper Packaging Patent
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,502
Hasbro Applies For A Brand New Anti-Theft, Anti-Tamper Packaging Patent


Hasbro has applied and has successfully secured a brand new patent for an anti-theft, anti-tamper packaging for their toy figures. Published on November 25th, this new patent may very well be a step in the right direction to prevent rampant toy tampering due to Hasbro’s new eco-friendly packaging with plastic-less open windows. What’s interesting is the fact that the locking mechanism is a part of the toy itself. Official description at World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO): A package can include a product display panel to which a product is to be secured, the product display panel comprising an opening &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Applies For A Brand New Anti-Theft, Anti-Tamper Packaging Patent appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:26 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,112
Re: Hasbro Applies For A Brand New Anti-Theft, Anti-Tamper Packaging Patent
Wow, so they finally started using their brains again. Why on earth did they think windowless packaging was a logical idea in the first place?
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines - Sonic Attack Jet Incomplete
Transformers
Fans Toys Apache (Transformers G1 Masterpiece Springer)
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretenders Lot Of Skyhammer?s Accessories
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Vintage Transformer G1 Six Changers Quickswitch 1987 very good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.