Hasbro has applied and has successfully secured a brand new patent for an anti-theft, anti-tamper packaging for their toy figures. Published on November 25th, this new patent
may very well be a step in the right direction to prevent rampant toy tampering due to Hasbro’s new eco-friendly packaging with plastic-less open windows. What’s interesting is the fact that the locking mechanism is a part of the toy itself. Official description at World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO): A package can include a product display panel to which a product is to be secured, the product display panel comprising an opening » Continue Reading.
