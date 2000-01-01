Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:47 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 239
Question Could someone tell me the name of the more "official" stuff to tighten joints?
Hola


Could someone tell me the name of the more "official" stuff to tighten joints?


I guess it's easier on joints, paint, plastic then pledge.


Thanks!


DM
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,763
Re: Could someone tell me the name of the more "official" stuff to tighten joints?
I've always just used future floor polish. Which is made by pledge?
