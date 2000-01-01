Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:07 PM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,883
Netflix + Siege Soundwave, Thrust, Retro Headmasters, etc.
Shipping is extra. I'm located in Quebec.

-Earthrise Netflix Voyager Soundwave (MIB) + Siege Voyager Soundwave (MIB) bundle: 125

-Earthrise Voyager Thrust (MISB): 46
-Earthrise Deluxe Allicon (MIB): 25
-Earthrise Deluxe Trailbreaker (MIB): 25
-Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak (MIB): 30
-Earthrise Deluxe Greasepit (MISB): 30

-Retro Headmasters MIB lot (Hardhead, Chromedome, Brainstorm and Mindwipe): 138

Some of the things I'm looking for:

-Platinum (25th?) Unicron
-Crossover Top Gun Maverick
-Perfect Effect Gorira
-Final Victory Warparth/Brawn/Huffer 3-pack (maybe)
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Last edited by Pascal; Today at 02:58 PM.
Pascal is online now
Reply

