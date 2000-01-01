Netflix + Siege Soundwave, Thrust, Retro Headmasters, etc.

Shipping is extra. I'm located in Quebec.



-Earthrise Netflix Voyager Soundwave (MIB) + Siege Voyager Soundwave (MIB) bundle: 125



-Earthrise Voyager Thrust (MISB): 46

-Earthrise Deluxe Allicon (MIB): 25

-Earthrise Deluxe Trailbreaker (MIB): 25

-Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak (MIB): 30

-Earthrise Deluxe Greasepit (MISB): 30



-Retro Headmasters MIB lot (Hardhead, Chromedome, Brainstorm and Mindwipe): 138



Some of the things I'm looking for:



-Platinum (25th?) Unicron

-Crossover Top Gun Maverick

-Perfect Effect Gorira

-Final Victory Warparth/Brawn/Huffer 3-pack (maybe)



My BST list is __________________My BST list is HERE