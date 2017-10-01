Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,150

Machinima?s Titans Return Trailer Online





As announced previously, Machinima's Titans Return Trailer is Online today. The trailer was released via Machinima's Facebook. A 1:51 video for your viewing pleasure and it shows a lot of Titans action. You can check it below and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.10'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); This is the beginning of the end. Watch Transformers: Titans Return on go90 11/14.

