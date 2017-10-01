Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Machinima?s Titans Return Trailer Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,150
Machinima?s Titans Return Trailer Online



As announced previously,*Machinima’s Titans Return Trailer is Online today. The trailer was released via Machinima’s Facebook. A 1:51 video for your viewing pleasure and it shows a lot of Titans action. You can check it below and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&#038;version=v2.10'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); This is the beginning of the end. Watch Transformers: Titans R… This is the beginning of the end. Watch Transformers: Titans Return on go90 11/14. Posted by
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Vroom 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Mega Pretenders ? Thunderwing 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Crossblades 100%
Transformers
Transformers G1 1990 Classic Sludge
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Energon Optimus Prime Powerlinx with trailer

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.