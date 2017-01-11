Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Titans Return Wingspan and Cloudraker Set Released at EB Games
11-01-2017, 04:59 PM
Tonestar
Re: Transformers Titans Return Wingspan and Cloudraker Set Released at EB Games
5 Clone sets at EB Games in Ajax.
11-01-2017, 05:39 PM
Prime Sinister
Re: Transformers Titans Return Wingspan and Cloudraker Set Released at EB Games
Did anybody spot these in Toronto?
Checked around and nothing in my local EB.
Eaton Center EB has a set today
11-01-2017, 06:01 PM
Char
Re: Transformers Titans Return Wingspan and Cloudraker Set Released at EB Games
Eaton Center EB has a set today
Do they ??
Thanks for the heads up.
Just need to find time to get there…
Char
