Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
10-11-2017, 05:13 PM
#
21
C Spray
ACTION FIGURE ADDICT!
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Peg City
Posts: 307
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
DONT SEE ANY SLUGS ONLINE AT WALMART.
C Spray
10-11-2017, 05:49 PM
#
22
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,226
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
MAYBE THEY WERE FOUND IN STORE
predahank
10-11-2017, 06:32 PM
#
23
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,715
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
predahank
MAYBE THEY WERE FOUND IN STORE
I bought the last Slugslinger at the WalMart in Ajax earlier today so at least they're getting them too.
Tonestar
Tonestar
10-11-2017, 06:56 PM
#
24
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,226
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Tonestar
I bought the last Slugslinger at the WalMart in Ajax earlier today so at least they're getting them too.
definitely a positive
predahank
10-11-2017, 07:01 PM
#
25
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,233
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
Still trying to hunt him down
Successfully hunted!
Last edited by wervenom; 10-21-2017 at 06:22 PM
06:22 PM
.
wervenom
10-25-2017, 03:26 PM
#
26
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,784
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
May just order the bundle off of bbts and be done with it. I cannot stand the rage inducing hunt anymore.
Shepp
10-25-2017, 04:37 PM
#
27
RazzAq
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 192
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
got mine at a con, $25 and done.
RazzAq
10-25-2017, 09:15 PM
#
28
ngnaw
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 211
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
got mine at TRU $13.66 and done.
ngnaw
10-26-2017, 04:08 PM
#
29
MapleMegatron
Armada
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 677
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ngnaw
got mine at TRU $13.66 and done.
MapleMegatron
