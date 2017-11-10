Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-11-2017, 05:13 PM
C Spray
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
DONT SEE ANY SLUGS ONLINE AT WALMART.
10-11-2017, 05:49 PM
predahank
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
MAYBE THEY WERE FOUND IN STORE
10-11-2017, 06:32 PM
Tonestar
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
MAYBE THEY WERE FOUND IN STORE
I bought the last Slugslinger at the WalMart in Ajax earlier today so at least they're getting them too.
10-11-2017, 06:56 PM
predahank
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
I bought the last Slugslinger at the WalMart in Ajax earlier today so at least they're getting them too.
definitely a positive
10-11-2017, 07:01 PM
wervenom
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
Still trying to hunt him down

Successfully hunted!
10-25-2017, 03:26 PM
Shepp
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
May just order the bundle off of bbts and be done with it. I cannot stand the rage inducing hunt anymore.
10-25-2017, 04:37 PM
RazzAq
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
got mine at a con, $25 and done.
10-25-2017, 09:15 PM
ngnaw
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
got mine at TRU $13.66 and done.
10-26-2017, 04:08 PM
MapleMegatron
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 6 Released at Canadian Retail
got mine at TRU $13.66 and done.
