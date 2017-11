down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,862

Re: Transformers Combiner Force Galvatronus Released at Canadian Retail Quote: Alexander Quinn Originally Posted by It insanely bothers me that this picture is sideways. OCD is flaring up, lol.





So here we are. Me too. It red to fix it three times before I put it up. But I did it from my cell and I was in a rush.So here we are.