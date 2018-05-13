|
Transformers Platinum Coneheads, Trypticon & Armada Of Cyclonus Packaging Art By Ken
Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the* Platinum Edition*Coneheads, Trypticon*and*Armada Of Cyclonus. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen
*Facebook account. We have the pencils of the*Platinum Edition Coneheads*(G1 reissue) featuring*Dirge, Thrust and Ramjet. Then, we have the pencils of the*Platinum Edition Trypticon*(G1 reissue),*and finally we have the art of the*Platinum Edition Armada Of Cyclonus set*with*Cyclonus, Scourge and a Sweep*(Generations molds). You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news post (and our previous round ups too), and then » Continue Reading.
