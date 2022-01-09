Following their introduction on Club Mocchi- Mocchi-
, we have received word that Tomy is set to release licensed Transformers vehicles via another one of their subsidiaries. Known as Monster Treads, the line features off-road versions of regular vehicles and licensed farming vehicles by John Deere. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be the first to receive the Monster Treads treatment and will release somewhere near mid-2022. Both characters will be in their G1 selves and the tires will light up in blue and yellow respectively. This new line will make its debut during Toy Fair UK 2022. The exhibition will » Continue Reading.
The post Tomy To Release Transformers Monster Treads
.
