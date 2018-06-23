Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Allspark Tech Megatron Finally Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Fallout, we have a very nice and unexpected sighting. Allspark Tech Megatron Was Finally Found At US Retail. Allspark Mech Megatron was the only release on the Wave 2 of these figures. Megatron was available only via online retailers in the US. Finally we have a proper sighting at Walmart in Tulsa, Oklahoma for $14.99. Time to check out your local Walmart to try to find this elusive and final figure of The Last Knight Allspark Line. &#160;

The post Allspark Tech Megatron Finally Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



