Allspark Tech Megatron Finally Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Fallout, we have a very nice and unexpected sighting. Allspark Tech Megatron Was Finally Found At US Retail. Allspark Mech Megatron was the only release on the Wave 2 of these figures. Megatron was available only via online retailers in the US. Finally we have a proper sighting at Walmart in Tulsa, Oklahoma for $14.99. Time to check out your local Walmart to try to find this elusive and final figure of The Last Knight Allspark Line.



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Fallout, we have a very nice and unexpected sighting. Allspark Tech Megatron Was Finally Found At US Retail. Allspark Mech Megatron was the only release on the Wave 2 of these figures. Megatron was available only via online retailers in the US. Finally we have a proper sighting at Walmart in Tulsa, Oklahoma for $14.99. Time to check out your local Walmart to try to find this elusive and final figure of The Last Knight Allspark Line.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.