Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,736

Venus Terzo to attend TFNation 2017



TFNation have kicked off 2017 in style with the reveal of their first voice actor guest for their 2017 show. Making her UK Transformers convention debut is the one and only Venus Terzo! Venus is well-known to the fans of the Beast Wars series as the voice of Predacon bad-girl, Blackarachnia, who she voiced through all three seasons of the show as well as both seasons of the follow-up show, Beast Machines. Her voice talents brought the character to life and saw Blackarachnia through a series of character developments, including her romance with her bowser, aka Silverbolt. While her Transformers



The post







More... TFNation have kicked off 2017 in style with the reveal of their first voice actor guest for their 2017 show. Making her UK Transformers convention debut is the one and only Venus Terzo! Venus is well-known to the fans of the Beast Wars series as the voice of Predacon bad-girl, Blackarachnia, who she voiced through all three seasons of the show as well as both seasons of the follow-up show, Beast Machines. Her voice talents brought the character to life and saw Blackarachnia through a series of character developments, including her romance with her bowser, aka Silverbolt. While her Transformers » Continue Reading. The post Venus Terzo to attend TFNation 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________