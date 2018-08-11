Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jada Toys Hollywood Rides R/C Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail


Jada Toys strikes a very cool #FeelTheBuzz chord once*again,*with 2005 boards member*Darkprime sharing the arrival of their*$50.00 Hollywood Rides Volkswagen Beetle R/C Bumblebee to Woodbridge, VA Costco shelves. This beast features turbo boost, working lights,*really big tires to hold the road at an top actual speed of 11-13 mph and includes 2x AA batteries &#38; a built-in rechargeable battery with USB cable. Roll out to your local Costco to see if you too can score this sweet ride. Check out the pictures attached to this post and remember to share your movie products sightings news on the 2005 boards!

The post Jada Toys Hollywood Rides R/C Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
