Jada Toys Hollywood Rides R/C Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail



Jada Toys strikes a very cool #FeelTheBuzz chord once again, with 2005 boards member Darkprime sharing the arrival of their $50.00 Hollywood Rides Volkswagen Beetle R/C Bumblebee to Woodbridge, VA Costco shelves. This beast features turbo boost, working lights, really big tires to hold the road at an top actual speed of 11-13 mph and includes 2x AA batteries & a built-in rechargeable battery with USB cable. Roll out to your local Costco to see if you too can score this sweet ride. Check out the pictures attached to this post and remember to share your movie products sightings news on the 2005 boards!





