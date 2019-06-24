Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
War For Cybertron: Siege ? Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe


Thanks 2005 Boards user*eceiev*who shared in our boards some images from Weibo showing part of the packaging of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege – Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe &#38; Slamdance). This multipack include a redeco of Siege Sideswipe in glorious G2 colors and named “Covert Clone Sideswipe”. He will be packed with*Slamdance (GrandSlam*&#38;*Raindance)*who is a nice redeco with a new head of Siege Skytread, and Battlemaster Trenchfoot (Aimless redeco). We are yet to see the full packaging, but the images reveal a great box art for Sideswipe and the back shows the three toys included on this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War For Cybertron: Siege – Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe & Slamdance) Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
