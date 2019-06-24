|
War For Cybertron: Siege ? Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe
Thanks 2005 Boards user*eceiev*who shared in our boards some images from Weibo showing part of the packaging of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege – Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe & Slamdance). This multipack include a redeco of Siege Sideswipe in glorious G2 colors and named “Covert Clone Sideswipe”. He will be packed with*Slamdance (GrandSlam*&*Raindance)*who is a nice redeco with a new head of Siege Skytread, and Battlemaster Trenchfoot (Aimless redeco). We are yet to see the full packaging, but the images reveal a great box art for Sideswipe and the back shows the three toys included on this » Continue Reading.
