Old Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Greatshot Packaging


Thanks again to Robotkingdom via their Facebook account, we have our first images of Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive LG-EX Greatshot packaging. LG-EX Greatshot is a homage to the honorable sixchanger warrior from Japanese Transformers Victory cartoon. Same as with G1 Greatshot, this is a repaint and remold of the previous Legends Sixshot mold. The packaging features an art which is based on the original illustration from the old G1 box. We are sure collectors would be pleased with this retro-styled presentation. If you pre-ordered Greatshot, be ready since he*will*start Shipping this Saturday 31st March, 2018.*Same date as our previously &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Greatshot Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



