Here?s a sighting out of left field for you! 2005 Board member Nope has shared with us a sighting of a Classic Heroes Team
(Rescue Bots) Megatron! This marks the first Rescue Bots Megatron and only the 2nd villain in toy form. This adorable little tyrant transforms into a drill tank to sabotage any of those pesky rescue missions the Autobots may be trying to do! check out the images after the break. Megatron here was found at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
