Beast Wars Vintage Reissue Terrorsaur Found at Retail



Another vintage reissue has been found at US retail! This time around, courtesy of *the Walmart Beast Wars vintage line, we have the release of the original Beast Wars Terrorsaur figure! Terrorsaur was found by 2005 board member worldsgreatest at his local Walmart in Hanover, PA. Will you be picking up Terrorsaur to have a minty-crisp in-package version? Or will you be picking him up because you need to fill that hole in your collection? Sound off on the 2005 Boards!



