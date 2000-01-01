down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,634

Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 4 Released At Retail. Xtreme987 for letting us know he has found Titans Returns Wave 4 Deluxe at Walmart in Ontario.



Wave four consists of Kup, Perceptor, Top Spin, Krok, and Quake.



