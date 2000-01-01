Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:53 PM
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,634
Transformers Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 4 Released At Retail.
Thanks to Xtreme987 for letting us know he has found Titans Returns Wave 4 Deluxe at Walmart in Ontario.

Wave four consists of Kup, Perceptor, Top Spin, Krok, and Quake.

Have you found these yet? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum!
Click image for larger version Name: d8036ba575.jpg  
