Today, 09:52 AM #1 GotBot Energon Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 887 TLK Mission to Cybertron 2-pack Optimus Review

https://youtu.be/dzUjaIQICps So, this is the mission to cybertron 2-pack of earth form and protoform Optimus Prime! Both figures are reuses of earlier toys, but I did not get these because I wanted or needed another Autobot leader. I picked this up for an entirely different reason as one of them, technically, represents another, arguably more interesting, character. Nevertheless, it is interesting to see how these guys have held up against the test of time.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge