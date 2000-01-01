Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for Generations voyager Brainstorm, MP Lambor + Kenner Ghostbusters figs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #1
zackmak
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 576
Looking for Generations voyager Brainstorm, MP Lambor + Kenner Ghostbusters figs
Brainstorm: only for looking Hasbro 2nd run version, with corrected head. MISB, or loose with instructions, is fine.

Masterpiece Lambor (Sideswipe): only looking for 2014 re-issue. MIB only.

Kenner Ghostbusters figures: only looking for cheap lots that include at least a couple Ghostbusters, Slimer, and a bunch of monsters. The car would be cool, too. It's for my 4yr old, so condition can be on the poor side.

Can meet up at TFcon 2017.

FOR SALE:

All are MISB or MISP

Classics Astrotrain $30

Reveal The Shield Tracks #20

Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game): New, inside package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011 $25

Other things I have for sale or trade:


Constructbot (i.e. Construct bot; Constructabot; Construct-a-bot) Generation One Shockwave MISB $20

Armada mini-comic/product catalogue that came packaged with Armada figures. make offer

Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer

Generation 2 Marvel comic #2: nrmt/mt, includes a reprint of the rare Halloween Transformers story that was given away separately as an in-store promotion in the 90's. $7

Large Transformers 2015 video game 'Devastation' battle scene 18x24 poster $10
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers-Devastation-Poster2.jpg Views: 1 Size: 104.2 KB ID: 37026  
zackmak is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Leader Class ROTF OPTIMUS PRIME Revenge Of The Fallen BRAND NEW
Transformers
Transformers Sons Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + HOT ROD Brand New MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Voyager Battle Core Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Vintage Rare Original 1984 Hasbro G1 Transformers Series 1 Jazz AFA 80
Transformers
Lot of 6 Transformers Titans Return Combiner Wars Sentinel Galvatron Onslaught
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Jetfire and Optimus Prime Leader Class
Transformers
MISB Transformers Movie Dark Of the Moon Leader Class Ironhide Autobot Mechtech
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.