Looking for Generations voyager Brainstorm, MP Lambor + Kenner Ghostbusters figs
Brainstorm: only for looking Hasbro 2nd run version, with corrected head. MISB, or loose with instructions, is fine.
Masterpiece Lambor (Sideswipe): only looking for 2014 re-issue. MIB only.
Kenner Ghostbusters figures: only looking for cheap lots that include at least a couple Ghostbusters, Slimer, and a bunch of monsters. The car would be cool, too. It's for my 4yr old, so condition can be on the poor side.
Can meet up at TFcon 2017.
FOR SALE:
All are MISB or MISP
Classics Astrotrain $30
Reveal The Shield Tracks #20
Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game): New, inside package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011 $25
Other things I have for sale or trade:
Constructbot (i.e. Construct bot; Constructabot; Construct-a-bot) Generation One Shockwave MISB $20
Armada mini-comic/product catalogue that came packaged with Armada figures. make offer
Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer
Generation 2 Marvel comic #2: nrmt/mt, includes a reprint of the rare Halloween Transformers story that was given away separately as an in-store promotion in the 90's. $7
Large Transformers 2015 video game 'Devastation' battle scene 18x24 poster $10