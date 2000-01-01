zackmak Robot in Disguise Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 576

No Transformers (part 1) live-action movie playing at TFcon this year??!! Just saw the tentative event schedule, and I'm surprised to see that there will be no showing of the first live-action Transformers movie. I thought it was a no-brainer, seeing that it's the 10yr anniversary of it, that the newest live-action film is currently in theatres, and there's a lot of buzz with the new movie-line toys.



The 1986 animated movie is playing, which I love, but it seems to play every year. Last year (I believe) it was with Flint Dille's commentary. It was awesome! This year, based on the schedule, it's just the regular screening.



Sure, play this iconic 1986 movie every year....but just saying it would have made sense to have the live-action version, too (or, as a one-time substitute this year). Tons of people love it!



Any chance of it being added to the weekend schedule, last minute?