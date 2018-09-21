|
Brand New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer Arriving On September 24th
The official Facebook page of Vienna Comic Con has confirmed
a brand new Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer on September 24th. This news comes from a series of events which started with a German media Twitter page “leaking” the news few days prior to the official announcement. The official [roughly translated] announcement is as follows: “Watch the new #BUMBLEBEE trailer before everyone else!!! You definitely shouldn’t miss this. Watch the new trailer exclusively on VIECC Vienna Comic Con Facebook Page on* in the morning. The trailer will not be released on the official film page before 2 p.m. So, set » Continue Reading.
