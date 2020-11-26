|
The Chosen Prime Black Friday 2020 Weekend Sale Is Live!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime started their Black Friday Weekend Sale! Hit the link below to get right into the action!   Black Friday Weekend will feature a Level Up Savings Event!*THURSDAY NOVEMBER 26 THROUGH MONDAY NOVEMBER 30 Below is the outline for how the event will work and how you can unlock BONUS REWARDS! ALL DISCOUNTS WILL BE TAKEN AT CHECKOUT. Spend $0 – $100 = Receive $5 off your order Spend $101 – $250 = Receive $10 off your order Spend $251 – $500 = Receive $25 off your order + 150 Bonus Reward » Continue Reading.
