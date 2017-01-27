Back in January, 3A revealed
their first non-movie Transformers figure with a stylized version of Generation 1 Optimus Prime. This isn’t a straight up G1 design based on the cartoon, comic or even recent Masterpiece releases, but rather one inspired by the art of Ashley Wood, co-founder of 3A. As such, it has a unique set of lines, cuts, and curves that won’t be found in other figures. Prime stands 16 inches tall, has 59 points of articulation, uses die-cast and features a super detailed paint job. 3A G1 Optimus Prime is due out in the » Continue Reading.
